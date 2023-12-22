Galway Bay FM

22 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Locals urged to use new Mountbellew to Galway bus route

Locals are being urged to use the new Mountbellew to Galway bus route or else they may lose it.

The service began on December 17th, but Galway County Councillor David Collins has said it seems as though many people are unaware of it.

He says a lot of work has gone into getting the 7-day service up and running from Mountbellew to the city.

Starting in Mountbellew, the bus stops in the following places – Caltra, Castleblakney, Glantane, Menlough, Garbally, Mulagh Hill, Monivea, Roundfield, Cussaun Cross, Moor Park, Cashla, Carnmore, Donnelly Cross, Monivea Rd, ATU Cluine Mhuire, Wellpark, College Rd, and the final stop at Galway Bus station.

Speaking to Galway Talks, the Fine Gael councillor says it’s a service that offers a lot flexibility to those on the route

See below the schedule for the route:

Depart Mountbellew to Galway   

07 10 

11.00 

16.00 

19.30 

  

Depart Galway to Mountbellew 

09.00 

14.00 

17.40 

21.00 

