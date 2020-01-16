Locals urged to sign petition to save Galway based artist from deportation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Anti-Racism Network is urging locals to sign a petition to save a Galway based artist from deportation.

23 year old Theophilus Ndlovu aka ‘Touche’, who has been living in a direct provision centre in Galway since 2016, has been issued a deportation order from the Department of Justice.

The petition which was opened three days ago has already received over three thousand signatures.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Theo is a spoken word and hip hop artist and is an active member of the Galway multicultural music scene.

In 2019 he co-founded the music project ‘Atmos Collective’ which is funded by Galway 2020’s ‘Small Towns Big Ideas’ scheme.

