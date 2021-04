print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Oranmore are appealing for locals to be vigilant after reports of theft from Renville Cemetery.

In one incident, an ornament with significant sentimental value was taken, causing great distress and upset to the family.

Garda Alan Regan says there have been a number of incidents and they’re asking locals to to keep an eye out for, and report, any suspicious behaviour.