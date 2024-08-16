Galway Bay FM

16 August 2024

Locals share reaction to stab attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

Gardaí are probing if a stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks was a possible terror attack.

It’s after army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed several times at around 10.45 last night near the gates of the barracks.

He’s undergoing surgery at UHG but his injuries are said to be non life threatening – and he’s thanked the public for their support.

Shots were fired at the scene, and a male teenager was restrained by soldiers and arrested by Gardaí.

These locals told Chris Benn they’re shocked by what happened.

