Locals say Kilrickle would have been “finished” if not for new water supply

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local publican and campaigner says Kilrickle would have been “finished” if it wasn’t for the promise of the new water supply.

Its following a major step forward in the long-running saga to establish a water supply scheme for Kilrickle.

A contract is due to be signed, and construction will commence shortly to deliver water to 247 homes in area.

The project, which will also include the upgrade of the Kilcooley water supply, will be completed in nine months.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett Dessie O’Brien says the news is “outstanding”: