Locals rail against protest at Portumna library over LGBT+ books

Galway Bay FM Newsroom -Locals in Portumna have railed against a protest at the town library earlier today over the stocking of certain LGBT+ books.

The well known activists had travelled to Portumna via boat as part of a national tour they call the “Soverign Voyage”

They arrived at the library wearing jumpers that said “protect childhood” and “education not misinformation”.

In videos posted online, they argue with staff and the public that certain LGBT+ books are promoting highly sexualised and pornographic material to children.

They later unrolled the banner outside the library, which read “There are only two genders” – and called a local priest a “heretic” when he objected.

A number of locals – including Councillor Jimmy McClean – confronted the group and told them they were not welcome, and Portumna 100% did not want them.