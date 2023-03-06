Locals object to Ballinderreen to Kilcolgan Cycleway being routed through SAC lands

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Locals are objecting to the Ballinderreen to Kilcolgan Cycleway being routed through Special Areas of Conservation (SAC).

Residents of Croisin Beag are claiming they have not been consulted sufficiently in relation to the greenway.

The Croisin Beag estate is not yet completed, and locals claim the cycleway may impact its progress, and hamper on parking and privacy.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Patricia Tully of Residents of Croisin Beag, explains why they are objecting to the plans: