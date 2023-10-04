Galway Bay FM

4 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Locals lodge submissions on plans to demolish and rebuild Lidl store in Gort

Share story:
Locals lodge submissions on plans to demolish and rebuild Lidl store in Gort

Local residents have lodged submissions on plans to demolish and rebuild the Lidl store in Gort.

The plans would see the existing store at Crowe Street demolished, and replaced with a considerably expanded new building with significant alterations to the site layout.

None of the submissions are expressly against the plans, but they do raise concerns about the operation of the site and call for strict conditions if planning is granted.

One claims they currently experience disruption at all hours of the night, including delivery vehicles operating at times like 1am or 4am.

It’s further claimed in a submission that during previous remedial work, there was no adherence to normal working hours, with work carrying on until 11pm and resuming at 6.30am.

It asks that if permission is granted for the demolition and rebuild, the proposed hours of work will be strictly binding.

Another submission claims the illuminated sign has frequently been left on long after the store closes.

It’s further claimed that powerwashing has been undertaken several times from 4am or shortly after and continued despite protests from local residents over disturbed sleep.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.

Share story:

Web Summit to host pre-Lisbon event in Galway city

Web Summit will host a special event in Galway city tomorrow (5/10) to give members of the newly established Irish Hub an opportunity to connect. It’...

Galway postgrad workers to protest tomorrow over pay and conditions

Postgraduate workers are set to protest at the Unversity of Galway tomorrow, demanding better working conditions. The Postgraduate Workers Organisation is...

Ukraine to get mobile water treatment plant built by Coffeys in Athenry

A mobile water treatment plant, built by Coffeys in Athenry, is on its way to war-torn Ukraine. It will help to supply communities in need with vital supp...

Still no report from Galway Housing Task Force four years after establishment

Four years after being set up, a report from the Galway Housing Task Force still hasn’t been published. The matter’s been raised in the Dáil ...