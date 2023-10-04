Locals lodge submissions on plans to demolish and rebuild Lidl store in Gort

Local residents have lodged submissions on plans to demolish and rebuild the Lidl store in Gort.

The plans would see the existing store at Crowe Street demolished, and replaced with a considerably expanded new building with significant alterations to the site layout.

None of the submissions are expressly against the plans, but they do raise concerns about the operation of the site and call for strict conditions if planning is granted.

One claims they currently experience disruption at all hours of the night, including delivery vehicles operating at times like 1am or 4am.

It’s further claimed in a submission that during previous remedial work, there was no adherence to normal working hours, with work carrying on until 11pm and resuming at 6.30am.

It asks that if permission is granted for the demolition and rebuild, the proposed hours of work will be strictly binding.

Another submission claims the illuminated sign has frequently been left on long after the store closes.

It’s further claimed that powerwashing has been undertaken several times from 4am or shortly after and continued despite protests from local residents over disturbed sleep.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.