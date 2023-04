Galway Bay fm newsroom – The €250,000 worth of improvement works at Corrys Field Walkway have gone down a treat with the local community.

Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher hosted its official reopening today, to celebrate the completion of the works.

The enhancement project came about in 2019, and the main construction works have been taking place over the past six weeks.

These locals were out enjoying the fine weather at the local amenity today: