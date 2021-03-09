Locally, online survey on possible use of restored Ballyglunin train station as co-working hub

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public feedback is being sought on a plan to roll out a co-working hub in the Ballyglunin area.

An online survey has been launched on the possible use of the now restored Ballyglunin Train Station as a remote working hub.

The station has undergone a major refurbishment in recent years and has been rewired and reroofed.

The survey is available online at ballyglunin.com.

Mark Gibson of Ballyglunin Community Development Charity says the survey aims to deliver a hot-desking service that is of value and relevant for the local area.