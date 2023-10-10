Galway Bay FM

10 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Locally based tour company launches The Dark Tour of Galway for Halloween

Locally based tour company launches The Dark Tour of Galway for Halloween

Galway city based tour company, Experience Galway, is launching The Dark Tour of Galway for the Halloween season

It’s a blend of history, mystery, and Halloween/Samhain traditions and will reveal stories of murder, witchcraft, and apparitions.

The 90-minute walking tour will operate daily at 6:30pm from Friday the 13th of October to Sunday the 5th of November

It will start at The Explore Galway Kiosk in Eyre Square, and is for over 16s only with a cost of 15 euro per person

 

