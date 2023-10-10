10 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Locally based tour company launches The Dark Tour of Galway for Halloween
Galway city based tour company, Experience Galway, is launching The Dark Tour of Galway for the Halloween season
It’s a blend of history, mystery, and Halloween/Samhain traditions and will reveal stories of murder, witchcraft, and apparitions.
The 90-minute walking tour will operate daily at 6:30pm from Friday the 13th of October to Sunday the 5th of November
It will start at The Explore Galway Kiosk in Eyre Square, and is for over 16s only with a cost of 15 euro per person