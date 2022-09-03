Local volunteers recognised as ‘Zoo and Aquarium Heroes’

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local volunteers working with Galway Atlantaquaria and the ‘Clean Coasts’ initiative have received an international award.

Amelia Walker, Ultan McManus and Esmé McManus are among 14 winners selected in the UK and Ireland to receive a special ‘Zoo and Aquarium Hero Award’.

It’s bestowed by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums in recognition of outstanding contributions made by volunteers.

Ultan, Amelia and Esmé were recognised for their work on creating and promoting clean coasts and seas through a range of events and initiat