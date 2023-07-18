Local unsung heroes highlighted on Bonham Quay billboards

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Some of Galway’s unsung heroes are being highlighted with a life-sized billboard installation in the city

It’s located at Bonham Quay near the Docks.

The Celebrating Local Heroes exhibition by Pat Cantwell serves as a reminder of the great work done by local volunteers.

The billboards feature Arthur Carr from Claddagh Watch, Tony McDonagh of Forthill Cemetery and the Serve the City movement.

The large-scale board installation is on display now – visible for anyone walking, cycling or driving along the Docks.