Local TDs to set out “shopping list” of budget demands to Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of local TD’s are meeting senior cabinet ministers this week to set out their “shopping list” for the upcoming budget.

The Regional Independent Group is comprised of 8 independent TDs – including Denis Naughten, Sean Canney, and Noel Grealish.

It’s signalling that if the Government wants its continued support, it must deliver on a range of proposals next month.

Among them are tax reliefs for workers, free public transport for students, zero percent loans for home retrofitting, and social welfare increases.

Deputy Denis Naughten has been speaking to Galway Talks about what they realistically expect to achieve.