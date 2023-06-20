Local TDs to highlight home care crisis in the Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Group of TDs is bringing a motion to the Dáil, demanding action on the crisis in the home care sector.

The group includes Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish, and Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten.

The group says there’s a severe shortage of carers and 6,500 people nationwide on waiting lists, leaving vulnerable individuals without vital supports.

It’s calling on the Government to forumlate and implement a comprehensive plan to tackle the crisis.