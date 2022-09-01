Local TDs to force Dáil debate on electricity supply and price

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Group of TDs, which includes three Galway representatives, is set to force a Dáil debate calling for emergency legislation to be introduced on electricity supply and price.

The grouping is led by Roscommon/Galway’s Deputy Denis Naughten, and also includes Galway East’s Sean Canney and Galway West’s Noel Grealish.

Among their demands are a ban on threats to turn off supply, the reopening of power generation at Lanesboro and Shannonbridge, and the re-commissioning of Derrybrien Wind Farm.

They’re also calling on the Government to establish an energy support scheme for businesses, as some are facing a doubling or tripling of utility costs.