Local TDs slam Government over delayed land designation law causing “torture” in rural areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TDs have slammed the Government over a delayed piece of legislation that the Dáil has heard is causing “torture” in rural areas.

Deputies Michael Fitzmaurice and Eamon O’ Cuiv raised the issue of the Wildlife Amendment Bill, which would allow for the review and potential alteration of natural heritage area designations.

However they outlined how it’s effectively disappeared off the radar, despite being at a very advanced stage several years ago.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said the Government seems to have no idea of the untold damage the delay is doing in rural areas.

Deputy O’ Cuiv argued we need a date immediately for when the bill will be brought before the Dáil so it can be passed as soon as possible.