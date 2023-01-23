Local TDs seek Dáil suspension to address crisis in Children’s Mental Health Services

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Local TDs are seeking the suspension of the Dáil tomorrow – in order to address the crisis in Children’s Mental Health Services.

It’s after a new report into CAHMS says some 140 children were lost without any follow-up appointments planned, with some of those on anti-psychotic medication.

It also describes a postcode lottery with treatment better in some places than others.

Other issues raised include staffing issues, lack of out-of-hours support and children ageing out of the system without any referrals to adult services.

The Independent Regional Group of TDs is now calling for the Dáil to be suspended tomorrow – so that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly can brief TDs.

Member of the group, Deputy Denis Naughten, says the children of this country deserve far better.