Local TDs lay out their stalls ahead of Government no-confidence vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two local independent TDs have been laying out their stalls ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Government this morning.

A number of regional independents voted with the Government in the recent evictions ban vote – and could hold the balance of power this morning.

The Government is expected to survive the confidence vote in the Dáil this morning with the backing of a number of Independent TDs.

TDs Cathal Berry, Matt Shanahan and Denis Naughten have also confirmed they’ll back the coalition arguing an election won’t solve any problems.

There have been sharp exchanges in the Dáil this morning as the motion is being debated.

But speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice questions how anyone could support the current Government.

Last week, Deputy Sean Canney voted in support of the Government in return for agreement on a number of proposals in relation to housing.

He says he’ll be voting in support again today, as he doesn’t think collapsing the current Government is the right thing to do.