Local TDs demand greater Government support for people with disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TDs have used the Dáil to demand greater Government support for people with disabilities.

The Regional Group says the Mobility Allowance and Motorised Transport Grant were withdrawn in 2013 – and there are also issues with the Disabled Drivers Scheme.

It argues the Government committed to new support schemes almost a decade ago – but little progress has been made.

Deputy Sean Canney said many people with disabilities are effectively stuck in their own homes due to lack of support.

Deputy Noel Grealish argued those with disabilities and their families need greater support to purchase suitable vehicles.