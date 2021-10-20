Local TD’s criticise Housing Minister in Dáil over lack of relief for renters in Budget 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Sinn Fein TDs Mairead Farrell and Claire Kerrane have sharply criticised the Housing Minister in the Dáil over the lack of relief for renters in Budget 2022.

They were contributing to a debate as Sinn Fein introduced a motion to the Dáil calling for a raft of immediate emergency measures.

Both were vocal about an over-reliance on the long-term Housing for All plan as the ultimate solution, while doing nothing to help struggling families and individuals renting in the meantime.

Roscommon-Galway Deputy Kerrane indicated renters are being left in a complete void.

Galway West Deputy Farrell said that tying rents to inflation at a time of rising inflation wasn’t the brightest move by the Housing Minister.