Local TDs clash over cost of living measures in upcoming budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TDs Mairead Farrell and Eamon O’ Cuiv have clashed over cost of living measures in the upcoming budget.

It’s as the Government is set to introduce further energy credits and other measures to help those struggling with the cost of living.

But speaking to Galway Talks, Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says there should be a cap on energy prices – and a once off cash payment to everyone that varies based on their income.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv agreed targeted supports are urgently needed – but feels the Sinn Fein proposals are not workable from a practical standpoint.