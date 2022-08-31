Local TD warns small businesses on “life support” amid call for rates waiver

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A local TD is warning a “rates holiday” is urgently needed to save smaller businesses that are on “life support’ amid spiralling costs.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says it has been done before during COVID – and if action isn’t taken now, businesses will fold.

He feels a €500m national fund should be established to provide a cushion for businesses who can prove they’re struggling.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he argues if we don’t provide support now, we’ll end up paying for it even more down the line.