From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is warning dairy farmers are facing serious consequences if supermarkets descend into a milk price-war.

The IFA has warned we could be faced with importing milk if the situation escalates.

Four leading retailers dropped the price of milk by 10 cent.

Independent Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice said farmers cannot sustain the price cuts and many could be facing serious financial hardship: