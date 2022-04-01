Local TD warns health system “sleepwalking” into a Long COVID crisis

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is warning that our health service looks to be “sleepwalking” into a crisis over Long COVID.

Deputy Denis Naughten told the Dáil that records show there are potentially hundreds of thousands of people in the state affected by the condition.

Addressing Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, he expressed concerns that our health system has not been prepared to deal with the situation.

Speaking in response, Minister Donnelly acknowledged the high volume of cases and said there are some services in place.

He said the HSE is currently rolling out a new model of care for Long COVID services nationwide.