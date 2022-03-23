Local TD uses Dáil to highlight cases of people worst affected by rising costs

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom- A local TD has told the Dáil that a woman in her constituency has to refill her child’s hot water bottle in the middle of the night because she cannot afford heating oil.

Deputy Clare Kerrane said with all the data and percentages we’re hearing on a daily basis, sometimes the lived reality of how rising prices are impacting ordinary people can be missed.

She introduced a motion demanding that the Government take further action to help many families and individuals to keep their heads above water.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane outlined how some of her constituents are being severely impacted.