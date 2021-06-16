Local TD uses Dáil to demand urgent action on beef regulator

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has told the Dáil there will be no next generation of young beef farmers unless the Government takes action.

Deputy Claire Kerrane was contributing to a debate on the need for the establishment of an independent beef regulator.

She said as someone who grew up on a beef farm, it’s very hard to watch farmers break their backs for very little in return.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane said she was “at a loss” as to why the Government has failed to address the situation.

She pointed out that previous Agriculture Ministers have supported the creation of a beef regulator.

Deputy Kerrane warned if action isn’t taken, farmers will close their gates – and there will be no next generation – to hear more on this, tune in to FYI [email protected]