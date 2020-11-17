Local TD urges swift clearing of backlog for re-instated scheme for disabled drivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten says it’s vitally important that the HSE starts to tackle the sizeable backlog of applicants for the Primary Medical Certs Scheme for disabled drivers

Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that he’s instructed the HSE to start processing applications in the same manner as they did before, adding that he intends to carry out a review of the Disabled Drivers Scheme next year.

The scheme, which was suspended in June following a court case, aims to assist people with disabilities and their families to purchase cars that can be adapted for their needs.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Naughten argues the suspension of the scheme marooned disabled people who don't have access to public transport and so clearing the sizeable backlog of applicants is crucial