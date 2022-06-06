LISTEN: Local TD urges progress on plans to feed west-cost energy into European grid

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is questioning when the Government will deliver on a commitment to build a grid that would plug west-coast renewable electricity into the European Grid.

Deputy Denis Naughten says the Dáil passed a motion last December calling on the Government to design a strategy for an Atlantic Electricity Interconnector.

He raised the matter in the Dáil with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath to highlight how it would benefit Ireland.

In response, Minister McGrath acknowledged that the offshore renewable energy sector has huge potential.