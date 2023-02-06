Local TD urges Government to support smaller hospitals as patients are left waiting on trolleys

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is calling on the Government to lend more support to smaller hospitals as patients are left waiting on trolleys.
New figures released today show the trolley numbers as a percentage of the total bed capacity in each hospital.
While larger hospitals have more patients waiting on a bed, smaller hospitals have more patients on trolleys compared to the capacity of the hospital.
Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Denis Naughten, wants more resources for small hospitals: