Local TD urges Government to support smaller hospitals as patients are left waiting on trolleys

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is calling on the Government to lend more support to smaller hospitals as patients are left waiting on trolleys.

New figures released today show the trolley numbers as a percentage of the total bed capacity in each hospital.

While larger hospitals have more patients waiting on a bed, smaller hospitals have more patients on trolleys compared to the capacity of the hospital.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Denis Naughten, wants more resources for small hospitals: