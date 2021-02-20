Local TD urges Government to “follow own rules” over CE schemes

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Local TD is urging the Department of Social Protection to “follow its own rules” over the Community Employment Scheme.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice is raising the issue of alleged attempts to retroactively change the entitlements of many CE scheme workers.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says workers who joined the scheme before July 2017 could serve six consecutive years once they were 55 years or older upon entry.

However, he argues the Department is now attempting to force these workers to take a 12 month break after three years service before reapplying for a further three years.

Independent Deputy Fitzmaurice says the rules for the workers who joined before July 2017 are laid out in black and white in the CE Procedure Manual.

Deputy Fitzmaurice warns the Department is open to legal challenges by not accepting its own rules.