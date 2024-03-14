Local TD urges Government to fight back against the “heavy hand” of the EU over turf cutting

A local TD is urging Irish officials to fight back against the so-called “heavy hand” of the European Commission when it comes to cutting turf.

A case is being sent forward to the European Courts of Justice after the commission claimed not enough is being done here to protect raised and blanket bogs.

Ireland has signed up to habitat directives which require us to stop the destruction of special areas of conservation.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says a lot of people rely on turf to heat their homes and have no viable alternative: