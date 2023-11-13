Galway Bay FM

13 November 2023

Local TD urges flood compensation for Galway businesses hit by Storm Debi

Local TD Ciaran Cannon has been speaking with Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney in an effort to secure a flood compensation scheme for Galway businesses impacted by Storm Debi.

The Emergency Business Flooding Scheme has already this year been extended to cover counties Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Kilkenny and Louth.

Fine Gael Galway East Deputy Cannon is hoping approval to include Galway will be given at tomorrow morning’s Cabinet meeting:

 

