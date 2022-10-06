Local TD urges calls for dedicated portal for cyclists to submit footage of dangerous driving

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A local TD says that cyclists urgently need a dedicated portal to submit footage of dangerous driving to Gardai.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says an online portal would ‘completely transform’ the reporting process of dangerous driving.

Deputy Cannon feels that the current system is inadequate, and that there is a lack of consistency across the country for reporting incidents of dangerous driving.

He says that the process needs to be streamlined for both cyclists and Gardai,