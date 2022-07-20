Local TD urges Agriculture Minister to “stand up for rural Ireland” over farm emission targets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is urging the Agriculture Minister to “stand up for rural Ireland” and refuse to sign up for a 30 percent cut in farm emissions.

It comes as Charlie McConalogue is meeting Minister Eamon Ryan today, to decide on targets for the farming sector over the coming years.

Minister McConalogue is under pressure from both sides of the argument – with many in his own party pushing for the minimum reduction of 22 percent by 2030.

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is urging the Minister to back farmers and rural Ireland.