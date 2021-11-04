Local TD tells Dáil sex offenders from UK living here undetected due to legal loophole

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD has told the Dáil that some sex offenders unaccounted for in the UK could be living in Ireland undetected due to a “gaping hole” in our sex offenders registration model.

The issue relates to the fact that sex offenders have up to seven days to register with Gardaí after they first arrive here.

Deputy Denis Naughten outlined how this legal loophole has existed for some 20 odd years – but action has still not been taken to modernise our sex offender legislation.

He said as a result, some of the 500 unaccounted for sex offenders in the UK could be living here undetected.

Deputy Naughten quoted former Justice Minister Dermot Ahern, who said in 2009 that Ireland could become a “safe haven” for sex offenders” if the matter was not addressed.