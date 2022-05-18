Local TD tells Dáil crisis in homecare leaving older people in their beds all day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ongoing home care crisis is leading to older people staying in bed all day.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane told the Dáil 412 people in Roscommon and Galway have been approved for home care hours and are not receiving them, as there is no carer.

She argues there is clearly a recruitment and retention crisis in the home care sector.

It comes as the government has established a workforce advisory group to examine the issue and make recommendations.

However, Deputy Kerrane argues, the group is not due to report until September, and families cannot wait.

She says it’s heartbreaking that some older people are staying in bed all day as a result of the crisis.

Speaking in response, Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler said efforts are underway to try to make homecare a more viable career choice.