Local TD slams “wave of lunacy” around climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says the “wave of lunacy” around climate change is breath-taking, as the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference continues in Glasgow.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice points to how world leaders have descended on the Scottish city in fleets of private jets and enormous cavalcades of vehicles.

He argues that many climate change measures being proposed – including those by the Irish Government – are being rushed through in a very unrealistic manner.

Independent Deputy Fitzmaurice says we need to stop “living in the clouds” and start setting realistic, attainable and sustainable targets.

And speaking on Galway Talks, he warned the Government needs to stop bashing farmers and recognise the crucial role they play in our future.

It comes as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the Cop26 summit in Glasgow this afternoon to set out Ireland’s plans.

The Taoiseach says he’s more hopeful than this time last year of meaningful action being taken to tackle climate change.

The Taoiseach will make his speech at around 3:30 and is expected to commit over 200 million euro to help poorer countries at immediate risk from climate change.