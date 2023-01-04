Local TD slams “unjust” impact of residential zoned land tax on farmers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is branding the planned new residential zoned land tax as “unjust and poorly thought out”.

The tax will be introduced in 2024 and aims to increase housing supply by activating zoned and serviced residential lands for development.

It’ll be applied at a rate of 3 percent of the land’s market value.

But Deputy Sean Canney says many farmers are completely unaware of the zoned status of their land, or their potential liability to the new tax.

