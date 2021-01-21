Local TD slams suggestions BEAM farmers must pay back €40m

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten is criticising reports that €40m could be claimed back from BEAM farmers nationwide.

Deputy Denis Naughten says up to 18 thousand farmers could be facing a clawback of funds for failing to comply with the scheme conditions.

The scheme compensates farmers for drops in beef prices, but is contingent on farmers affecting a 5 percent reduction in cattle nitrogen.

Deputy Naughten points out that regardless of some individual farmers failing to meet the target, overall suckler herd numbers are already in “freefall”.

He’s suggesting that the Agriculture Minister seeks flexibility from the EU Commission to ensure farmers aren’t penalised for availing of the BEAM scheme.

Independent Deputy Naughten says it would be “immoral” to see farmers hit with a repayment bill right now…

