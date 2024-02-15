Galway Bay FM

15 February 2024

Local TD slams RTÉ €450,000 exit package as unnacceptable

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it’s unacceptable that a former RTE Chief Financial Officer was given a 450-thousand euro exit package.

Following yesterday’s revelation at the Oireachtas Media Committee, there are calls for CFO, Breda O’Keeffe, to hand back the money

It was also revealed that RTE is also going to have to pay a tax liability due on the pay off.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Cannon acknowledged the positives of the steps being taken by RTÉ

