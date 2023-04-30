Local TD slams lack of progress on no-fault vaccination compensation scheme

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Local TD Denis Naughten is criticising the continued lack of progress on establishing a national no-fault vaccination compensation scheme.

Such schemes are in operation in 16 EU countries, and compensate those who experience adverse affects due to receiving a vaccine.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Naughten argued he’s been engaging with various Health Ministers over the past two decades – but yet very little has happened.

Speaking in response, Minister Stephen Donnelly accepted it’s vitally important and work is being done.