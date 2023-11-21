Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice

Share story:

Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Kinvara boil notice

He says he and other public representatives are not being informed as to why the boil water notice was imposed five weeks ago and what work is being done to lift it.

The Fine Gael Galway East TD says this poor communication shows Irish Water has no respect for their customers or their public representatives

Deputy Cannon says those at the helm of our national water utility need to take responsibility for this ridiculous delay and their inability to explain it