Local TD Sean Canney warns of more childcare closures due to funding model

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Sean Canney is warning that more childcare providers will be forced to close due to the sector’s funding model.

Early Childhood Care and Education Providers claim that core funding is not enough, and does not benefit many providers.

Childcare providers in Tuam took part in a national protest last Friday, and will do so again on the 25th November to address the issue.

Deputy Canney says smaller premises are the most impacted by this, but it also affects the wider community: