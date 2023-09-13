Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

Local TD says waiting times for Psychology service for Galway children is dangerously high

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Claire Kerrane says waiting times for the HSE Psychology service for Galway children is dangerously high

769 children are currently on the waiting list with average wait times of just over a year.

For cases that are not seen as high priority, the average wait time increases up to four years.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Kerrane says some children have grown up and are over 17 before getting an appointment

