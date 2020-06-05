Local TD says the Health Minister confirms that all nursing home staff will be re-tested weekly for the next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

local TD says the Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that all nursing home staff will be re-tested weekly, for Covid-19, for the next month.

Independent Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has been informed by Minister Simon Harris that the National Public Health Emergency Team has agreed to re-test all staff weekly for the next four weeks.

It comes following a request by Deputy Naughten, three weeks ago, for re-testing to be carried out in residential care settings.

The Independent Deputy argues that until now, the time delay between testing and results was undermining the credibility of the screening programme.

He says he hopes the new re-testing regime will provide further protection to the long-term residents of nursing homes.

