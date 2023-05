A local TD says financial supports for businesses using Liquified Petroleum Gas and Kerosene Oil are “long overdue”.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says a commitment has now been given to Sinn Fein that supports will be introduced in the coming weeks.

She says businesses relying on LPG or oil were excluded from the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme.

And Deputy Kerrane said that caused undue hardship on many businesses, particularly in rural areas.