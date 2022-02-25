Local TD says sex offenders should lose ‘right to be forgotten’ on the internet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says sex offenders should lose the ‘right to be forgotten’ on the internet.

The right to be forgotten is regulated by EU law and is the right to have private information about individuals removed from Internet searches and webpages under some circumstances.

Deputy Denis Naughten has raised the issue surrounding sex offenders with Justice Minister Helen McEntee in the Dáil.

He outlined how companies are often automatically removing information when requested – and argued it’s unacceptable for victims to see court reports being wiped away online.

Deputy Naughten suggested Minister McEntee should be taking steps to ensure sex offenders permanently lose the right to be forgotten.