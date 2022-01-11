Local TD says resignation of appeals board for disabled drivers will leave people “marooned” in their homes

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A local TD says the resignation of the appeals board for primary medical certs for disabled drivers means many people with a disability will now be marooned in their own homes.

It’s after an independent body called the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal handed in its resignation to the Minister for Finance.

The board handled appeals from those who were unsuccessful in applying for a Primary Medical Certificate.

Those who qualify for the cert receive a reduction in VRT and VAT when purchasing or adapting a vehicle, as well as an exemption from motor tax.

It’s understood the board resigned over frustrations with the very strict qualifying criteria.

Deputy Denis Naughten argees it’s extremely difficult to get the cert – and says now that the appeals board has resigned, many people will be effectively stranded.