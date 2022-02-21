Local TD says record waiting lists leading to unacceptable delays in cancer diagnoses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says record waiting lists in the health service are resulting in delays in diagnosing seven to 10 invasive cancer cases every day.

Deputy Denis Naughten has raised the issue in the Dáil with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

He said these delays are leading to cancers being diagnosed at a later stage, when treatment options are limited and prognosis is poorer.

Deputy Naughten argued Ireland needs to stop throwing money at the health service and instead get serious about introducing serious and wide-ranging structural reform.